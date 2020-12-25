Advertisement

‘House of Mouse celebration’ FAMU gospel choir takes stage for Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration

Friday morning, members of the FAMU Gospel Choir traded in Rattler fangs for mouse ears as they...
Friday morning, members of the FAMU Gospel Choir traded in Rattler fangs for mouse ears as they took the national stage for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration.(FAMU)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday morning, members of the FAMU Gospel Choir traded in Rattler fangs for mouse ears as they took the national stage for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration.

Members performed three songs, including “Joy to the World,” ”Some Day at Christmas” and “Let it Snow.”

16 members of the choir made the three-day trip to Orlando in early December.

Last week, WCTV spoke with some of the members who made the trip who said it was an “awesome opportunity, especially during the pandemic.”

