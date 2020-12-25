“I just thank God that we got a meal today”: Project Annie feeds those in need during annual Christmas dinner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Christmas Day, the organization Project Annie spent the day preparing and distributing free meals.

The organization undeterred through the COVID-19 pandemic, as it’s an event the founder, Annie Johnson, has hosted for the past 21 years.

They provided about 1000 meals to people in need.

“The people still got to eat and those who don’t have anywhere to cook I feel honored that I can do something to make ‘em happy. This is my ministry,” said Annie Johnson of Project Annie.

Johnson says what started out as a small event more than two decades ago, quickly expanded to help meet the need in our community.

“And I’ve been doing it ever since it went from feeding about 300 to 1400,” said Johnson.

For those receiving a meal on Christmas, it’s a beacon of hope.

“I actually don’t have a stove in my house so I’m grateful that somebody was able to cook for me,” said Polly Austin.

“I didn’t have the money to go anyplace. I didn’t have anything for dinner,” said Arlen Jacobson.

Jacobson tells WCTV, 2020 has been a tough year for him.

He says he is thankful for Project Annie and Annie’s dedication to those who need it most.

“I feel happy. I feel like people care, you know. And we’re in tough times right now and I just thank God that we got a meal today,” said Jacobsen.

Annie Johnson says she’s also grateful this holiday season, because if it wasn’t for the community’s support these dinners would be impossible.

Johnson says their organization accepts donations.

If you are interested in donating to Project Annie, you can click here: http://volunteer.volunteerleon.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=87278

