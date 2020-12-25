Jenna Bolling home in time for Christmas following COVID-19 recovery

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCTV) -Jenna Bolling is one of South Georgia Medical Center’s longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but she never gave up hope.

Now, she’s finally home in time for Christmas.

Not sure if, or when, she would be released from the hospital, Bolling is now back at home for the holidays, spending Christmas with her family.

Health officials told WCTV last month that her recovery was nothing short of a medical miracle.

Her ride to recovery has taken her through both victory and heartache.

Dr. Brian Dawson, Chief Medical Officer at SGMC, said, ”That young lady is probably her own biggest advantage that she has. She is a true fighter.”

Bolling was hospitalized with COVID-19 while 25 weeks pregnant. Her third son, Bryson James, was lost in the fight.

Following her emergency C-section, it was straight to the ICU for a mother with no time to grieve as she battled just to breathe.

“Nobody ever thought that I would make it through,” Bolling said.

Bolling progressed from ventilators, to air pumps and an artificial lung.

Chris Bolling, her husband, said, “It’s been a long journey, and she spent 75 days in the hospital, and I was there most most of them with her.”

Bolling says her husband is her rock.

”If I did get down, Chris would remind me where I came from,” she added.

Her Nov. 5 dismissal was a community celebration. Streets were lined with support as she made her way home.

”Coming through the community, I was just so overwhelmed. All I can do is cry,” Bolling described.

That moment was also emotional for her seven-year-old son, Jaxxon, who barely saw his mother for more two

”How do you feel now, having your mom home for Christmas? Speechless,” Bolling’s son said.

”We went and saw the lights at Suwannee, and one of the boys saw an angel and said, ‘That was probably Bryson’,” Bolling said.

Bolling’s husband added, ”We think about him every day. And the boys talk about him all the time, like they’ve known him forever.”

For the family, Bryson James is not only a “cherished spirit” this Christmas, but always.

Bolling said that one message she wants to send to other patients out there currently battling COVID is to Stay strong, and keep fighting.”

