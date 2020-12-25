Advertisement

Major Care Ministries hold Christmas breakfast, gift raffle for those in need

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee church was really in the spirit of giving as they held a Christmas breakfast and gift giveaway Friday morning.

The theme for the day at Major Care Ministries was love as they looked to show the community that there’s people that care about them.

Starting at 9 a.m., members of MCM gathered to bring meals and gifts to those in need.

The church looked to cater to single mothers, the homeless and those fighting addictions. and give them a hot meal and a small gift.

Church Minister Roderick Garner put this event together and said he wants those that are hurting to know they have someone in their corner to welcome them with open arms.

“So many people, they don’t have and they really don’t want to speak about it, so this is an avenue to bring people to Christ and also to give them prayer, scripture, whatever they need,” Garner said.

The event was a contactless, drive-thru allowing for social distancing and even included a raffle for a free gift.

The church says they plan to continue to have events like this because they feel that caring is believing and believing is caring.

