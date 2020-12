TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Christmas day, Dec. 25, Project Annie, Inc. will be serving a hot Christmas dinner meal to those in need from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eight volunteers are expected to help serve about 1,000 people.

Project Annie is located at 625 W 4th Ave.

