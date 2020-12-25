Senator Rick Scott wishes Floridians, frontline workers “a very merry Christmas”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) released a video wishing all Floridians a “very Merry Christmas” and “happy holidays.”

To all Floridians and Americans at home and abroad, I wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe Christmas! #MerryChristmas



¡A todos los floridanos y americanos en el país y en el extranjero, les deseo una feliz, saludable y segura Navidad! #FelizNavidad pic.twitter.com/OX7xl7aFi1 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 25, 2020

Sen. Scott acknowledged the year’s unprecedented events during this celebratory season.

“Although this year’s celebration may be different, let us reflect on the year’s blessings and thank God for the gift of sending his son to this world,” Sen. Scott said.

He also recognized those working on the frontlines during the holidays.

“Let’s also take the time to recognize all those working to keep us safe and healthy, especially our brave frontline and healthcare workers and members of our armed forces,” Sen. Scott added.

