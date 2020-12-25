Advertisement

Senator Rick Scott wishes Floridians, frontline workers “a very merry Christmas”

Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott released a video wishing Floridians a “very Merry Christmas” and “happy holidays.”(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) released a video wishing all Floridians a “very Merry Christmas” and “happy holidays.”

Sen. Scott acknowledged the year’s unprecedented events during this celebratory season.

“Although this year’s celebration may be different, let us reflect on the year’s blessings and thank God for the gift of sending his son to this world,” Sen. Scott said.

He also recognized those working on the frontlines during the holidays.

“Let’s also take the time to recognize all those working to keep us safe and healthy, especially our brave frontline and healthcare workers and members of our armed forces,” Sen. Scott added.

