SGMC Foundation receives $5K donation from 13-year-old in memory of family member

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A South Georgia eighth grader with a heart of gold made a big difference in her community on Tuesday.

13-year-old Tori Millirons donated over $5,000 to the South Georgia Medical Center this week to benefit breast cancer research.

Millirons raised the money after selling her grand champion pig at a local hog show.

SGMC said in a facebook post that the donation is in memory of a relative who passed away from breast cancer the night of that show.

