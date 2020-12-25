Advertisement

Tallahassee family makes the most of Christmas Eve power outage

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As challenging as 2020 has been, nothing seems more fitting than a power outage on Christmas Eve.

2300 hundred people were without power Thursday night in Tallahassee, including the Halloway family, who had their power go out while they were cooking Christmas dinner.

To pass the time, the family played card games and snacked on Oreos and Gatorade, wondering if they will be able to finish their Christmas traditions.

”They usually open gifts at twelve o’clock tonight, and they’re like ‘okay, well, the Christmas tree is not on so I don’t know if we will be able to open our gifts because we can’t really see.’ So we’re sitting here with flashlights and candles and hoping that our cell phones don’t die,” Maggie Holloway described.

Holloway said that her power did come back on at around 10:15 p.m. and her family was able to finally enjoy their dinner and get to opening presents.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties
WCTV holiday programming
WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for the Christmas holiday
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 24, 2020
NORAD’s Santa Tracker is up and running this morning

Latest News

Jenna Bolling home in time for Christmas following COVID-19 recovery
Jenna Bolling home in time for Christmas following COVID-19 recovery
Monday, Brooks County is hoping to party like it’s 1994 and bring the elusive second State...
Brooks County hoping to take home 1A State Title Monday
On Christmas day, Dec. 25, Project Annie, Inc. will be serving Christmas dinner to those who...
Project Annie serving Christmas dinner to those in need Friday
Valdosta police and fire departments surprised kids on Christmas Eve morning with gifts.
VPD, VFD surprise kids with gifts on Christmas Eve