Tallahassee family makes the most of Christmas Eve power outage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As challenging as 2020 has been, nothing seems more fitting than a power outage on Christmas Eve.

2300 hundred people were without power Thursday night in Tallahassee, including the Halloway family, who had their power go out while they were cooking Christmas dinner.

To pass the time, the family played card games and snacked on Oreos and Gatorade, wondering if they will be able to finish their Christmas traditions.

”They usually open gifts at twelve o’clock tonight, and they’re like ‘okay, well, the Christmas tree is not on so I don’t know if we will be able to open our gifts because we can’t really see.’ So we’re sitting here with flashlights and candles and hoping that our cell phones don’t die,” Maggie Holloway described.

Holloway said that her power did come back on at around 10:15 p.m. and her family was able to finally enjoy their dinner and get to opening presents.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.