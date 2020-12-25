Advertisement

TFD investigating after structure fire devastates abandoned home Wednesday

Wednesday, just after 9 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at...
Wednesday, just after 9 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.(Gray Media)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, just after 9 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.

TFD received calls about a possible fire in the area, and it was determined that an abandoned home had caught on fire.

Units from TFD stations 1, 2, 3, 6 and 16 responded to the incident, according to the release.

After locating the structure, units made access to the abandoned home at 2672 Capital Circle SE and found it to be fully involved.

Crews spent hours on scene to contain the fire to just the structure, and the house was determined to be a total loss.

TFD authorities reported no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.

