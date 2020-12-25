Advertisement

Valdosta, Lowndes Co. provide environment-friendly Christmas tree disposal

Valdosta and Lowndes County are partnering up to give residents an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their Christmas trees this year.
Valdosta and Lowndes County are partnering up to give residents an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their Christmas trees this year.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County are partnering up to give residents an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of their Christmas trees this year.

There will be drop-off sites around the city and county.

The trees will go to a local company. They will be recycled and processed to make mulch and potting soil.

There will be drop-off sites around the city and county.
There will be drop-off sites around the city and county.(WALB)

Starting Saturday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 6, city residents can drop off the trees inside the cones at Mathis Auditorium, on 2300 N Ashley Street. Or they can put the trees by the street on the day of trash pickup.

The county drop-off sites are at Deep South Collection Center (345 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd), Advanced Disposal Lakes Collection Center (4758 Loch Laurel Road) or Advanced Disposal Pine Grove Collection Center (4040 Pine Grove Road).

Officials said this benefits the environment.

Officials said this tree dropoff will benefit the environment.
Officials said this tree dropoff will benefit the environment.(WALB)

“Be able to get them where they can be recycled versus throwing them in a pond, throwing them in a trash pile, (or) burning them. Just more of a way to recycle them and keep them out of the landfills and stuff,” said Teresa Turner, community sustainability coordinator.

Artificial trees can’t be dropped off.

Trees must be clear of all decorations.

For more information or questions, call the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548.

