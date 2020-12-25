VFD on scene at 2-story resident kitchen fire, one dog rescued
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says they are on scene fighting a kitchen fire at a two-story residence located on Brookfield Rd in Valdosta.
Authorities said that one dog has been rescued by VFD crews.
Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of a kitchen fire in a two story residence on Brookfield Rd. One canine was rescued by fire crews.Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Friday, December 25, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.