Advertisement

VFD on scene at 2-story resident kitchen fire, one dog rescued

The Valdosta Fire Department says they are on scene fighting a kitchen fire at a two-story...
The Valdosta Fire Department says they are on scene fighting a kitchen fire at a two-story resident located on Brookfield Rd in Valdosta.(VFD)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says they are on scene fighting a kitchen fire at a two-story residence located on Brookfield Rd in Valdosta.

Authorities said that one dog has been rescued by VFD crews.

Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of a kitchen fire in a two story residence on Brookfield Rd. One canine was rescued by fire crews.

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
The City of Tallahassee says they are currently responding to an electricity outage impacting...
City of Tallahassee responds to electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties
WCTV holiday programming
WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for the Christmas holiday
Tallahassee family makes the most Christmas Eve power outage
Tallahassee family makes the most of Christmas Eve power outage

Latest News

Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott released a video wishing Floridians a “very Merry Christmas”...
Senator Rick Scott wishes Floridians, frontline workers “a very merry Christmas”
Valdosta and Lowndes County are partnering up to give residents an environmentally-friendly way...
Valdosta, Lowndes Co. provide environment-friendly Christmas tree disposal
Project Annie spent the day preparing and distributing free meals.
“I just thank God that we got a meal today”: Project Annie feeds those in need during annual Christmas dinner
Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope on Christmas: Vaccines for all; needy, vulnerable first