VFD on scene at 2-story resident kitchen fire, one dog rescued

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says they are on scene fighting a kitchen fire at a two-story residence located on Brookfield Rd in Valdosta.

Authorities said that one dog has been rescued by VFD crews.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

