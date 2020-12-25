VFD on site at structure fire on Pine Cone Cir

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire is currently on site fighting a structure fire on Pine Cone Cir in Valdosta.

The VFD asks to “Please be careful this Christmas evening.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

