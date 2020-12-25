Advertisement

VFD on site at structure fire on Pine Cone Cir

The Valdosta Fire is currently on site fighting a structure fire on Pine Cone Cir in Valdosta.
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire is currently on site fighting a structure fire on Pine Cone Cir in Valdosta.

The VFD asks to “Please be careful this Christmas evening.”

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

