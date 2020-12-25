Water outages could affect some Valdosta residents, businesses

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is making emergency repairs to several water mains in the city.

The city said residents and businesses in the following areas could experience water outages:

Baytree and Sustella Avenue area

North Valdosta Road from Five Points to the city limits near The Links Apartments

North Oak Street

2000 block of Melrose

The city said crews are working as quickly as possible to get the repairs completed.

“Traffic control and devices will be in place to inform motorists of any road closures and detour areas,” city officials said in a release. “Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others.”

For more information, call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.

