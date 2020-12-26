Advertisement

City of Tallahassee offering drop off sites for cardboard boxes, live-cut Christmas tree recycling

From now through Jan. 10, the City of Tallahassee is offering several sites in the community...
From now through Jan. 10, the City of Tallahassee is offering several sites in the community for cardboard box and live cut Christmas tree to be dropped off to recycle.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From now through Jan. 10, the City of Tallahassee is offering several sites in the community for cardboard box and live-cut Christmas tree to be dropped off to recycle. This comes in an effort to “enhance public safety during the holidays,” according to the release.

“Boxes serve as billboards for criminals driving through your neighborhood, and a dry tree poses a fire hazard,” the City explained

The following drop off sites are now open:

  • Tom Brown Park, 443 Easterwood Drive
  • Jack McLean Park, 700 Paul Russell Roa
  • San Luis Mission Park, 131 San Luis Road
  • Myers Park, 1206 Myers Park Drive

When dropping off your live-cut tree, the City instructs to remove all decorations as the trees will be recycled into mulch for use in local parks.

Live-cut trees can also be included in your usual yard waste pile for curbside pickup.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Tallahassee says they are currently responding to an electricity outage impacting...
City of Tallahassee responds to electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers
TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
WCTV holiday programming
WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for the Christmas holiday
Tallahassee family makes the most Christmas Eve power outage
Tallahassee family makes the most of Christmas Eve power outage
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties

Latest News

The Tallahassee Fire Department received an unusual musical visitor Thursday night.
TFD firefighter dresses up as Grinch, serenades Station 3 with Christmas tunes
Despite their loss of monetary support amid the COVID-19 crisis, Greater Valdosta United Way...
Greater Valdosta United Way facing donation shortage
If it's to cold for you, it's to cold for your pets
Don’t let your furry family members suffer from freezing temps
Friday evening at 6 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to mile marker 162 on...
FHP responds to vehicle fire on Interstate-10 in Gadsden County