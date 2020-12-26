City of Tallahassee offering drop off sites for cardboard boxes, live-cut Christmas tree recycling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From now through Jan. 10, the City of Tallahassee is offering several sites in the community for cardboard box and live-cut Christmas tree to be dropped off to recycle. This comes in an effort to “enhance public safety during the holidays,” according to the release.

“Boxes serve as billboards for criminals driving through your neighborhood, and a dry tree poses a fire hazard,” the City explained

The following drop off sites are now open:

Tom Brown Park, 443 Easterwood Drive

Jack McLean Park, 700 Paul Russell Roa

San Luis Mission Park, 131 San Luis Road

Myers Park, 1206 Myers Park Drive

When dropping off your live-cut tree, the City instructs to remove all decorations as the trees will be recycled into mulch for use in local parks.

Live-cut trees can also be included in your usual yard waste pile for curbside pickup.

