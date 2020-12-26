Advertisement

Don’t let your furry family members suffer from freezing temps

If it's to cold for you, it's to cold for your pets
If it's to cold for you, it's to cold for your pets(WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint | WALB
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets. That’s what one local veterinarian warns as temperatures continue to drop.

Amber Love, a veterinarian at Bush Animal Clinic, recommended pet owners make sure any outside animals have a heat source and preferably, bring them inside.

Amber Love
Amber Love(WALB)

Although conditions right now aren’t deadly, cold weather can put exposed noses, paws and ears at risk for frostbite.

Thankfully, simple supplies can help keep your furry friends out of harm’s way.

“We still strongly urge people to make sure that they have proper bedding, proper shelter and making sure that they can get out of the weather,” said Love.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Tallahassee says they are currently responding to an electricity outage impacting...
City of Tallahassee responds to electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers
TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
WCTV holiday programming
WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for the Christmas holiday
Tallahassee family makes the most Christmas Eve power outage
Tallahassee family makes the most of Christmas Eve power outage
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties

Latest News

Despite their loss of monetary support amid the COVID-19 crisis, Greater Valdosta United Way...
Greater Valdosta United Way facing donation shortage
Friday evening at 6 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to mile marker 162 on...
FHP responds to vehicle fire on Interstate-10 in Gadsden County
Greater Valdosta United Way facing donation shortage
Greater Valdosta United Way facing donation shortage
Project Annie feeds those in need during annual Christmas dinner