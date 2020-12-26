Don’t let your furry family members suffer from freezing temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets. That’s what one local veterinarian warns as temperatures continue to drop.

Amber Love, a veterinarian at Bush Animal Clinic, recommended pet owners make sure any outside animals have a heat source and preferably, bring them inside.

Amber Love (WALB)

Although conditions right now aren’t deadly, cold weather can put exposed noses, paws and ears at risk for frostbite.

Thankfully, simple supplies can help keep your furry friends out of harm’s way.

“We still strongly urge people to make sure that they have proper bedding, proper shelter and making sure that they can get out of the weather,” said Love.

