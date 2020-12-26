El Cocinero reveals new space in Midtown, holds soft opening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m., locally-owned Mexican restaurant, El Cocinero, will continue the soft opening of their new location in Midtown located at 1303 Thomasville Rd.

Tuesday, El Cocinero launched the soft opening of their new restaurant and served customers for two days before closing for the Christmas holiday.

Specializing in tacos and tequila, an updated menu was created to accompany the new space.

Until this past week, the restaurant had been operating out of Liberty Bar & Restaurant since their original location at 402 E. Tennessee St. was closed amid COVID-19 concerns.

In observance of the New Year’s holiday, the restaurant will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan 1.

