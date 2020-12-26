FHP responds to vehicle fire on Interstate-10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening at 6 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to mile marker 162 on Interstate-10 in Gadsden County in reference to a vehicle fire.

According to the press release, a tractor trailer had blown a tire and subsequently caught fire. Flames completely engulfed the vehicle.

The fire department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

The Department of Transportation inspected the roadway, which is now clear.

