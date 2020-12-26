Lowndes County reaches 5.9K confirmed COVID-19 cases
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, Lowndes County reached 5,959 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
In the report published Saturday, 2140 antigen positive case, 99 deaths, 36 probable deaths and 260 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were confirmed.
Within the last two weeks, 358 cases of COVID-19 in the county have been confirmed.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.