Lowndes County reaches 5.9K confirmed COVID-19 cases

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, Lowndes County reached 5,959 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

In the report published Saturday, 2140 antigen positive case, 99 deaths, 36 probable deaths and 260 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were confirmed.

Within the last two weeks, 358 cases of COVID-19 in the county have been confirmed.

