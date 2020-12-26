Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 26 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were in the 20s and 30s around 9 a.m. Saturday, but at least a warm up into the mid 40s is expected by noon in most locations. A sunny sky is in the forecast with a high reaching from near 50 to the mid 50s Saturday.

Temperatures below freezing are in the forecast again for Sunday morning with most locations in the mid to upper 20s for the low. As of this post, a Hard Freeze Watch as in effect for Clinch, Echols, Hamilton and Suwannee counties through Sunday morning. More advisories could be issued. Once again, be sure to protect your pets and plants overnight.

Temperatures will begin to moderate starting Sunday with a high getting close to 60 with a sunny sky. We could see the low Monday morning near the freezing mark, but the low will become warmer as the week progresses. The high will increase into the 70s by Wednesday.

Another storm system is expected to move into the East on Thursday, bringing another good chance of rain. The Thursday morning low will be near 60 with a high in the mid to upper 60s later in the day. After the front passes, temperatures could drop into the upper 30s next Friday with a high near 60.

