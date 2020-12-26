Advertisement

Rep. Neal Dunn skips vote to override veto due to health concerns

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida congressman Neal Dunn says he would vote to override the president’s veto if he was able.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act and the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on overriding that veto on Monday.

In a statement released Thursday, Dunn said on his doctor’s advice he will not travel to Washington. The congressman said he has asthma and is currently battling a case of pneumonia.

“I fully support the NDAA bill. It is one of the most critical pieces of legislation that Congress must pass each year, supporting our men and women in uniform and the defense of our nation. This year’s bill further cements the rebuild of Tyndall Air Force Base and secures its missions for decades to come while supporting the future growth of Naval Support Activity Panama City. For these reasons, I would vote to override the veto if conditions allowed me to be present,” said Dunn.

President Trump vetoed the bill while citing national security concerns relating to legislation that protects social media companies from certain liabilities. He also expressed opposition to a measure in the bill which would rename military bases bearing the names of Confederate leaders.

