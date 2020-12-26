Suwanee Fire Rescue responds to Friday evening explosion, multiple people burned

SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion in Suwanee.

Upon arriving on scene, SCFR found a camp fire burning with several people gathered around it.

Multiple people sustained burn injuries and required medical attention.

Currently, SCFR is investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

