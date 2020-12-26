Advertisement

Suwanee Fire Rescue responds to Friday evening explosion, multiple people burned

Fire
Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion.("flame-texture-19" by designshard is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion in Suwanee.

Upon arriving on scene, SCFR found a camp fire burning with several people gathered around it.

Multiple people sustained burn injuries and required medical attention.

Currently, SCFR is investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 26, 2020

