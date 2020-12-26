Tallahassee Fire Department first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, first responders with the Tallahassee Fire Department received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to “to further protect themselves while they serve those in need,” the City of Tallahassee says.

About 100 medical first responders and firefighters with the department received the vaccine. “We’re proud of the in-the-field health care this team provides and are glad they will have another layer of protection while serving the community,” the City added.”

28 day after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a second dose of the vaccine is required.

