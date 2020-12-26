Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire Department first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Saturday morning, first responders with the Tallahassee Fire Department received the first dose...
Saturday morning, first responders with the Tallahassee Fire Department received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(City of Tallahassee)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, first responders with the Tallahassee Fire Department received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to “to further protect themselves while they serve those in need,” the City of Tallahassee says.

About 100 medical first responders and firefighters with the department received the vaccine. “We’re proud of the in-the-field health care this team provides and are glad they will have another layer of protection while serving the community,” the City added.”

28 day after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a second dose of the vaccine is required.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has extended the hard freeze warning to early Saturday morning in...
Hard freeze warning in Tallahassee, South Georgia extended
Tallahassee family makes the most Christmas Eve power outage
Tallahassee family makes the most of Christmas Eve power outage
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
The City of Tallahassee says they are currently responding to an electricity outage impacting...
City of Tallahassee responds to electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers
Jenna Bolling home in time for Christmas following COVID-19 recovery
Jenna Bolling home in time for Christmas following COVID-19 recovery

Latest News

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s football championships are taking place at FSU’s...
UGA linebacker Jermaine Johnson transferring to FSU
Dec. 23 was a special day for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. “This is a day hope arrived in...
TMH shares 1.3K doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines with local healthcare partners
Friday, around 8 p.m., Suwannee Fire Rescue responded to an explosion.
Suwanee Fire Rescue responds to Friday evening explosion, multiple people burned
From now through Jan. 10, the City of Tallahassee is offering several sites in the community...
City of Tallahassee offering drop off sites for cardboard boxes, live-cut Christmas tree recycling