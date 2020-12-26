Advertisement

TFD firefighter dresses up as Grinch, serenades Station 3 with Christmas tunes

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department received an unusual musical visitor Thursday night.

A sax-playing Grinch serenaded fire crews at Station Three with “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

TFD posted the video to their Facebook page, and as it turns out, TFD firefighter Rob Shaffer was the one in the costume.

Friday morning, TFD posted another video on Facebook, showing Shaffer without the costume, playing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

