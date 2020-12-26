TMH shares 1.3K doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines with local healthcare partners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dec. 23 was a special day for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. “This is a day hope arrived in the form of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine,” Director of Marketing and Communications at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Danielle Buchanan, said in the vaccine update.

While TMH expected to receive 5,600 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine Wednesday, their allotment was increased to 6,700 doses. As a result, this allowed TMH to expand their vaccine distribution plan to include more healthcare colleagues and region partners.

“With patient safety top of mind, our goal at TMH has been to safely vaccinate as many healthcare workers as possible, both within our organization and across our community,” said Chief Integration Officer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Capital Health Plan, Dr. Dean Watson.

Within 10 hours of receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, TMH vaccinated more than 1,200 colleagues, according to TMH officials.

“Our first tier of vaccinations went to our frontline colleagues in high-risk areas, including our emergency centers, intensive care units and COVID-19 unit. The plan we developed to rollout the vaccine proved to be both efficient and effective, so we expanded the eligibility pool as the day went on,” Dr. Watson explained.

“Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is a 24/7 operation. Departments and colleagues depend on each other to keep the whole organization fully operational,” shared Vice President & Chief Clinical Officer at TMH, Ryan Smith. “Our clinical colleagues rely on our support colleagues for the tools and resources needed to provide the safest patient care for our community. This vaccine is an important tool to help our colleagues stay healthy and in overcoming this pandemic.”

In total, 1,320 doses were shared with other healthcare organizations, including the including Bond Community Health Center and Neighborhood Medical Center, Tallahassee Primary Care Associates, Capital Health Plan, North Florida Women’s Care and Digestive Disease Clinic and several family medicine practices and specialty clinics.

In the new few weeks, TMH says it plans to distributes more doses to additional healthcare partners.

