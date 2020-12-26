UGA linebacker Jermaine Johnson transferring to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, University of Georgia’s Jermaine Johnson announced that he would be transferring to Florida State University.

Last Tuesday, Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Johnson was the No. 1 overall junior college prospect in the 2019 signing class from Independence Community College. He played two seasons at UGA beginning in 2019.

This past season, in seven games, he totaled 16 tackles and five tackles for loss while struggling with a shoulder injury.

