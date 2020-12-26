Advertisement

UGA linebacker Jermaine Johnson transferring to FSU

Saturday afternoon, University of Georgia's Jermaine Johnson announced that he would be...
Saturday afternoon, University of Georgia’s Jermaine Johnson announced that he would be transferring to Florida State University.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, University of Georgia’s Jermaine Johnson announced that he would be transferring to Florida State University.

Last Tuesday, Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Johnson was the No. 1 overall junior college prospect in the 2019 signing class from Independence Community College. He played two seasons at UGA beginning in 2019.

This past season, in seven games, he totaled 16 tackles and five tackles for loss while struggling with a shoulder injury.

