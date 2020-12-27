City of Tallahassee announces service schedule changes for New Year’s Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the City of Tallahassee has made several changes to their service schedule. These changes apply to service regularly scheduled for red week customers, StarMetro services and the Animal Service Center.

Solid Waste

Some residential customers will receive service one day later than their regularly scheduled service, including garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulky pickup, which will impact red week customers:

Monday customers ► No change

Tuesday customers ► No change

Wednesday customers ► No change

Thursday customers ► No change

Friday customers ► Saturday, Jan. 2

StarMetro

StarMetro, the City’s mass transit system, will change its operations for the holiday.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, StarMetro’s fixed route service will operate a regular schedule until 8 p.m. Dial-A-Ride will operate as normal from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. StarMetro’s Call Center will also be open on Thursday, Dec. 31, from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, StarMetro’s fixed route service will operate on a Sunday schedule until 8 p.m. Dial-A-Ride will operate as normal from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. StarMetro’s Call Center will also be open on January 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Animal Service Center

The Animal Service Center (ASC) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1. Normal hours will resume on Saturday, Jan. 2, with the Center opening at 10 a.m. for appointments only. Customers needing to report lost and found pets, may visit Talgov.com/Animals or contact the Animal Service Center at 850-891-2950.

City Animal Control will be available for emergency situations only on Friday, Jan. 1, and can be reached via the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.