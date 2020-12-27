Advertisement

FHP reports fatal crash in Liberty County

A Saturday evening vehicle crash in Liberty County has left one man dead, the Florida Highway...
A Saturday evening vehicle crash in Liberty County has left one man dead, the Florida Highway Patrol says.(wcax)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - A Saturday evening vehicle crash in Liberty County has left one man dead, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Saturday evening around 8:45 p.m., a 45-year-old man was killed. One passenger, a 48-year-old woman, was present, and faces serious injuries.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on State Road 67 approaching National Forest Road. It then traveled to the right onto the shoulder of the roadway before traveling back onto the roadway and crossing both lanes of the roadway according to the release.

The vehicle then traveled onto the east shoulder and collided with two trees, ultimately coming to a final stop on the east shoulder facing southwest.

