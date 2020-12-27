Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, December 26th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight will be cold with temperatures back in the twenties. Make sure to bring plants and pets inside and protect pipes from freezing. We’ll have a clear sky along with the cold temperatures.

Temperatures will be cold tomorrow morning too. So, if you have any Sunday morning plans, make sure to bring a jacket. However, we’ll also have sunshine for the entire day. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than it was Saturday with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll continue to warm up Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday, we could even warm into the low 70s. The first half of the week will be sunny. However, Wednesday and into Thursday, another system will come through, bringing showers and thunderstorms. After the system moves through, we’ll cool back into the 50s this upcoming weekend.

