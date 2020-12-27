Advertisement

Leon County offering free COVID-19 testing opportunities ahead of New Year’s holiday

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the New Year’s holiday, Leon County will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Tallahassee at several locations. The following COVID-19 testing opportunities will be available:

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, 16327 Blountstown Highway, Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

  • Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
  • PCR molecular testing (results in two to four days) and Rapid Antigen testing (results in at least 30-45 minutes) available.
  • No appointments. Bring a valid photo ID and provide an email address.

North Monroe Medical Center, 3721 N Monroe St, Monday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

  • Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
  • PCR testing only. Results in two days.
  • Testing operated by North Florida Medical Centers, Inc. For questions email announcements@nfmc.org

FAMU Bragg Memorial Stadium, 1500 Wahnish Way, Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. excluding Jan. 1

  • The site is currently offering Rapid COVID-19 Antigen testing for all patients with results in less than 1 hour. PCR molecular testing is available by request with results in 3-4 days. Sign up for testing at curative.com
  • Testing is free and open to the public. Appointments and walk-ups are accepted. Physician referral not required. Insurance is accepted but not required.
  • Patients receive their Rapid COVID-19 Antigen results within one hour of testing by email or SMS text

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Rd, Monday, Dec. 28 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

  • Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
  • PCR molecular testing (results in two to four days) and Rapid Antigen testing (results in at least 30-45 minutes) available.
  • No appointments. Bring a valid photo ID and provide an email address.

