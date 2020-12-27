Leon County tops 18,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,706 COVID-19 cases this year in Leon County.

In the data report verified at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, FDOH reported a total of 1,271,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

Non-Florida residents account for 552 of the cases in Leon County and Florida residents account for the remaining 18,706 cases.

As of Sunday, there have been 173 confirmed deaths in Leon County, according to FDOH.

