Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 25 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were back in the 20s in most locations Sunday morning, but warmed up to the 30s by 9:15 a.m. The warming will be a little faster than Saturday, with the temperatures hitting the lower 50s by noon. The sky will remain sunny with a high closer to 60 degrees.

A warming trend will be in place starting Monday with the morning low in the mid to upper 30s warming up to the middle 50s by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday to the lower 70s Wednesday. The viewing area will slowly see more clouds in the forecast through the first part of the work week.

A center of low pressure along with a cold front is forecast to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday night, and push eastward Thursday into Friday. This system will increase rain chances starting Thursday with better rain chances New Year’s Eve. When the ball drops in New York City, there is a good chance that rain will be dropping from the sky in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Timing differences with the global guidance models continue, but the cold front may clear out by the end of Friday. Next Saturday looks drier with the morning low in the upper 30s and the high in the lower to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

