Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee

This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly investigating a discovered body.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities spent Sunday afternoon along the banks of the Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee, forcing spectators away from the area for several hours.

Multiple witnesses told WCTV a body has been recovered from inside a vehicle submerged in the river. Those details have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Tow crews worked to take a damaged red vehicle away from the river just before 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

