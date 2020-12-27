Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities spent Sunday afternoon along the banks of the Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee, forcing spectators away from the area for several hours.

Multiple witnesses told WCTV a body has been recovered from inside a vehicle submerged in the river. Those details have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Tow crews worked to take a damaged red vehicle away from the river just before 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

