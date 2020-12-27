Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities spent Sunday afternoon along the banks of the Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee, forcing spectators away from the area for several hours.
Multiple witnesses told WCTV a body has been recovered from inside a vehicle submerged in the river. Those details have not yet been confirmed by authorities.
Tow crews worked to take a damaged red vehicle away from the river just before 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.
