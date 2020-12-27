Advertisement

Senator Kelly Loeffler encourages her supporters to go out to vote at her rally in Bainbridge

Kelly Loeffler speaking to her supporters in Bainbridge Saturday.
Kelly Loeffler speaking to her supporters in Bainbridge Saturday.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday evening Senator Kelly Loeffler made her way to South Georgia to encourage her supporters to vote, ramping up her campaign with the election closing in.

“I know that you are ready to prove to the country actually to the world that Georgia is a red state.”

With ten days left in the election, Senator Kelly Loeffler went to Bainbridge Saturday to get her supporters to go out to vote.

“Take your friends take your family but I say even take some people you don’t like because we need everyone to go out and vote,” said Loeffler. “We need everyone to go out to vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler because if you are our voice now we will be at your conservative voice for years to come.”

Her supporters say they’re doing their part in the effort to get to the polls.

“I’m working social media very hard, I’m on the talk radio, I’m listening to talk radio 21 hours a day and about 15 hours a day of doing research on the internet and passing that along,” said conservative supporter Debbie King.

In a debate earlier this month, Loeffler’s opponent Raphael Warnock asked her to focus on the people and not the election.

“It’s time to put this behind us and focus on the concerns of ordinary people,” exclaimed Warnock. “While she’s playing political games trying to represent someone that doesn’t live in Georgia, Georgians are wondering when are they going to get some covid-19 relief.”

Warnock’s campaign doubling down Saturday with this statement to WCTV saying:

Leoffler told WCTV that she and Senator Perdue have been fighting for Georgians since the beginning.

“David Perdue and I have fought for that relief every single day but the democrats have continued to play politics with,” said Senator Loeffler.

Loeffler stating that the fate of the country depends on Georgia.

“And we’re the firewall to stop being socialism in this country we have to hold the line,” exclaimed Loeffler.

This runoff election also including David Perdue and Jon Ossoff will conclude January 5th.

