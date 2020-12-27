Senators Perdue, Loeffler support request for leniency for GA teen detained in Cayman Islands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, Georgia senators David Perdue (R-Ga) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga) wrote a letter to the Acting Consul General of the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica in reference to 18-year-old Skylar Mack, who has been detained in the Cayman Islands for violating area COVID-19 protocols.

“We write today in regard to the recent arrest and detainment of Skylar Mack, a U.S. citizen and resident of Georgia, in the Cayman Islands,” Sen. Perdue and Loeffler said in the letter. “It is our understanding that Ms. Mack has formally requested the Prerogative of Mercy and we wish to express our support for her family’s call for leniency.

After pleading guilty to violating the COVID-19 quarantine regulations set by the Cayman Islands on Dec. 4, Mack was sentenced to serve 40 hours of community service and pay a fine of $2,600 by the Summary Court.

However, her sentence was then revised to a four month-long imprisonment by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands on Dec. 15. Following an appeal, her sentence was reduced to a two month-long imprisonment by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal on Dec. 22.

“The threat posed to communities around the world by the COVID-19 pandemic should not be understated. We support the right of the Cayman Islands, as a British Overseas Territory, to enact appropriate regulations to protect the safety of its residents during this trying time and to impose fair sentences against those who violate such restrictions,” the letter stated. “Ms. Mack has admitted guilt, regrets her actions, paid a substantial fine, and been incarcerated for over a week. However, it is the sincere hope of her parents that she can safely and expeditiously return home to continue her studies as a pre-med student at Mercer University.”

Mack’s family has also expressed deep concern about her safety due to death threats that she has received “following the publicity of her case,” the letter said.

“We appreciate the efforts of U.S. Embassy Kingston and the U.S. Consular Agency to provide consular services and protect the legal rights of Ms. Mack as a U.S. citizen. We encourage you to continue these efforts and to convey to the Governor our support for her family’s call for leniency,” Sen. Perdue and Loeffler wrote.

The full letter can be read below.

