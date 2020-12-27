Advertisement

Small child injured in Tallahassee shooting

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small child was taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in Tallahassee, a police spokesperson confirmed with WCTV.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. along the 2500 block of Holton Street, according to police.

The small child injured in the shooting suffered non life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

