VFD responds to structure fire due to unattended cooking on Azalea Drive

The Valdosta Fire Department is currently on scene fighting an active structure fire on Azalea Dr in Valdosta.(Valdosta Fire Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Sunday, at 2 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Azalea Drive in Valdosta.

Upon arrive, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the attic. TFD was able to quickly control the fire.

One occupant was displaced, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS were also on scene to assist with operations.

This is the third structure fire due to unattended cooking that VFD has responded to since Dec. 25.

Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of a structure at 1714 Azalea Dr. Please avoid the area if possible.

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Sunday, December 27, 2020

