Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a quiet start to the final work week of 2020 as temperatures climbed to near 70 in some locations. The Big Bend and South Georgia will see a mostly clear sky Monday night will warmer lows near 40 inland to the mid 40s near the coast.

The quiet weather will stick around through Wednesday as a weak front fizzles out and high pressure over the Ohio River Valley influences the weather in the region. Temperatures will moderate through then, though more cloud cover will enter the viewing area through mid week.

A storm system is forecast to develop near Texas by early Thursday and move northeastward through Saturday. As the low and associated cold front approach Thursday into New Year’s Day, there will be a chance of stronger to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center placed the western viewing area in a threat of severe weather through Friday morning with a potential of damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two. Those in the Big Bend and South Georgia should keep an eye on the forecast as 2020 draws to a close, and have a way to receive weather advisories.

Guidance models are hinting at another storm system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday, giving the region another chance of showers for the weekend. As of this post, the weather is forecast to clear by next Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.