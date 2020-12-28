Fraternity brother enters plea in deadly FSU hazing case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fraternity member accused in the hazing death of FSU pledge Andrew Coffey has just entered a plea.

Anthony Oppenheimer will turn himself into the Leon County Jail by 9 p.m. Monday night to begin serving a nine month jail sentence.

Oppenheimer entered a plea to misdemeanor hazing charges at a ZOOM hearing Monday morning.

“I am Sandra Coffey, Andrew’s mom,” Coffey said, her voice cracking as she addressed the court. “We continue to be heartbroken about this.”

“We want to let Anthony know we respect what he is doing ... in accepting responsibility,” Sandra Coffey said. “We’re sincere when we say we hope he takes this opportunity to reflect back on what happened and move forward in his life in a positive way.”

Judge Frank Allman sentenced Oppenheimer to 270 days in jail. The judge withheld adjudication, meaning if Oppenheimer completes his sentence successfully, he will not have a conviction on his record.

Oppenheimer must also testify truthfully against the two remaining defendants in the case.

A total of nine fraternity members were arrested and charged in Coffey’s death. Most have already entered pleas in the case. Anthony Petagine and Luke Kluttz are still facing charges and are set to appear in court in January.

“Three years doesn’t make it easier, just more concrete,” Sandra Coffey said of her son’s death. “I think we can all agree if that big brother night didn’t happen that night, that Andrew would be here. We go to bed with that every night.”

