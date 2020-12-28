FSU DE Joshua Kaindoh declares for NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh has declared for the NFL Draft. The redshirt junior, via social media, announced his intentions to forgo his final two years of eligibility in a pursuit of a pro career.

The former five-star recruit was a four-year contributor for the Seminoles, totaling 60 tackles including 8.5 sacks. He had a breakout performance against Delaware State as a true freshman in 2017, recording 4 sacks in the contest. However, injuries largely limited his development throughout his time at FSU as Kaindoh missed most of the 2019 campaign and managed just two sacks vs. a Power Five opponent in his career.

“It’s been an extremely challenging four years at FSU, but I couldn’t be more proud to be a Seminole! I’ve had some of the highest and lowest points of my life at this University, and I’m grateful to be where I am today,” Kaindoh wrote in a post on Instagram on Sunday evening. “After much contemplation and prayer, I’ve ultimately decided to move on and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL. I’d like thank God for continuing to guide me on this journey. I’d also like to thank Coach Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff, previous coaching staffs, the academic staff, athletic training staff, support staff, and anyone else involved in the FSU football program for all the unconditional love and support you showed me. Lastly, thank you, Nole Nation, for your continuous support during my time here at Florida State. I’ll forever be apart of the Seminole family!”

Kaindoh’s signature moment came this season against North Carolina when the defensive end jumped a swing pass, picked the ball off, and returned it for a touchdown. This helped the Seminoles upset the No. 5 Tar Heels 31-28.

Kaindoh (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) was rated as the No. 10 player nationally coming out of IMG Academy in 2017.

His departure shines a further light on the depth FSU needs to accumulate at defensive end this offseason. Fellow starter Janarius Robinson also declared for the draft while reserve Leonard Warner entered the transfer portal, giving FSU very little experience at the position for the 2021 campaign.