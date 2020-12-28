FSU experts weigh in on Kamala Harris election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In just one month, Kamala Harris will make history.

The Vice President Elect will soon be the highest ranking female official ever elected.

Now expert professors at Florida State University are giving insight in to this monumental moment in American history.

“[Harris] gave individuals hope that their voices could be heard, that their narrative could be included as part of the larger narrative of national politics,” said Maxine Montgomery.

Montgomery is a Department of English professor with expertise in issues of race, gender and sexuality and how they intersect with modern culture. She says Harris’ election is monumental for women, especially women of color.

Harris’ ability to connect with the different cultures she represents was reflected in her debates with Vice President Mike Pence.

“That, ‘I’m speaking,’ which was a moment that was a symbolic one in terms of women’s ability to have their voices herd across all racial lines,” Montgomery said.

The California Senator will also become the first African-American to be elected as Vice President.

“You can’t help but to feel great that she broke through that class ceiling,” said Robin Goodman.

Goodman, Department of English professor, studies feminist theory as a critique of neoliberal ideologies.

She says, gender is a symbol, and as Harris serves as the first female vice president she brings with her historical connotations.

“So is she supposed to be more caring because she’s a woman, is she supposed to be more listening? What are the kinds of symbolic products that go with being this symbol called ‘woman,’ and in the current moment that’s being really fractured,” Goodman said.

She also added, that while it’s a historical moment, when it comes to addressing issues faced by women and minorities, that work is far from over.

“Women one hundred years ago weren’t voting, so that’s a lot of progress in a very short amount of time,” Goodman said. “I just feel like we need to be wary, and not only wary I think we need to be active.”

Goodman encourages people to continue trying to get their voices heard.

The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

