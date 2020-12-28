Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday December 27th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight will still be cold, but not as cold as last night. Temperatures will only cool into the mid-30s with clear skies.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid-30s. But, in the afternoon, we’ll warm into the upper 60s. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day. Tuesday will also be warm in the upper 60s with a partly sunny sky.

The pattern changes on Wednesday. A low-pressure system will move through the Southern United States, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

