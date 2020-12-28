Advertisement

Irwin County set for title defense with heavy hearts after passing of head coach

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - If you have even a passing knowledge of South Georgia football, you know in the smaller classifications, it doesn’t get much bigger than Brooks County and Irwin County, who were both in Atlanta last year in different classifications.

But, with both programs now as 1A public, the Indians will face a stiff test to defend their crown and the defense is sure to be bittersweet as ICHS caps off their first season without head coach Buddy Nobles, who lost his fight with cancer shortly after last year’s game.

Current coach Casey Soliday says he knows Nobles will be with the squad on Monday.

“There’s no doubt, if there’s any way he can help us, he’s going to be pushing. He was an Irwin County Indian through and through,” Soliday said. “If it’s possible, he’s going to be doing it I promise you. I’d love to see it for this senior group to cap it off, they’ve had an incredible career here at Irwin County High School and to cap it off with another state championship would just be awesome.”

Kickoff between the Indians and Trojans is set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast throughout the state on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

