LIVE BLOG: Irwin, Brooks battle it out for 1A public supremacy

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - This one’s for all the marbles: Either Brooks County or Irwin County is returning to our area with a championship, and it all goes down Monday from Atlanta.

Brooks County (16-1) have a shot to avenge their only loss of the season, an eight-point defeat at the hands of Irwin County (12-3) back on October 9. Since then, the Trojans have not allowed more than seven points in any game and have not scored less than 36 as they’ve rumbled their way through their side of the bracket with relative ease.

The reigning 1A champion Indians are in the midst of a five-game winning streak since their last loss - a 13-0 shutout defeat at the hands of Clinch County - and had to outlast Wilcox County and Commerce in the playoffs before blowing out Metter on the road to punch their ticket to the Little Apple.

This is a matchup not only with your usual emotional stakes, but with the heaviest of hearts as well: The Indians are in their first title game since the passing of head coach Buddy Nobles while the Trojans have played in the shadow of the death of Cenquez Perry all season long.

Below will be running a live blog to keep you updated during the action. We’ll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts. For up-to-the-minute updates and analysis, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.

