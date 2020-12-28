Advertisement

Seminoles move up three spots in AP Top 25 poll

Florida State plays Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday, December 12.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles have risen three spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, coming in at #18.

FSU played just one game this week, a 72-59 win over Gardner-Webb on December 21 at the Tucker Center.

The Noles are one of four ACC teams ranked in this week’s poll, and are the highest-rated team in the conference, joining Duke (#20), Virginia (#23) and Virginia Tech (#24).

Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas remain unchanged in the top three spots of this week’s poll, followed by #4 Villanova and #5 Houston, who each rose one spot.

UVA is the biggest faller in this week’s poll, having dropped seven spots. #21 Oregon is the biggest riser, having moved up four.

While no other team from the state of Florida garnered a ranking, the Florida Gators received 20 votes.

This week’s full AP Top 25 can be seen by clicking here.

