Traffic stop in Eastpoint leads to arrest of two men for meth possession

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of drug possession.

FCSO says on Sunday night in Eastpoint, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Otter Slide Roal on a vehicle for failure to have tag lights.

Authorities say the vehicle’s two occupants, Nathaniel Beene and Travis Garcia, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

