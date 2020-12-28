Advertisement

Traffic stop in Eastpoint leads to arrest of two men for meth possession

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office have arrested Nathaniel Beene and Travis Garcia for possession of meth and drug parapheranlia following a traffic stop in Eastpoint.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of drug possession.

FCSO says on Sunday night in Eastpoint, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Otter Slide Roal on a vehicle for failure to have tag lights.

Authorities say the vehicle’s two occupants, Nathaniel Beene and Travis Garcia, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Monday, December 28, 2020

