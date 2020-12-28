‘We’ve all wanted to get back, now we’re back’: Trojans ready to finish job in return trip to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - High school football teams across our area are used to playing in state title games, but rarely do teams do so against one another. That’s the case Monday night as Brooks County and Irwin County clash for the 1A Public state title in Atlanta.

Like many towns in South Georgia, Quitman would do just about anything for its squad, as would Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman, who was on the sideline for Brooks’ first state title in 1994.

After coming up short last year in the 2A title game, Freeman says his squad is committed to getting the job done this time around.

“I’m sure that’s quite motivating, it’s motivating for me also. We’ve all wanted to get back, now we’re back and now we’ve got to finish so we’ve got to do what it takes to win it,” Freeman said. “It would mean the world to me, we haven’t had one in 25 years but I’m crazy about this city, I’m crazy about our citizens so we want to reward them with something awesome.”

Like the Indians, who are playing in their first state title game since the passing of head coach Buddy Nobles, the Trojans will also be taking the field with heavy hearts, following the death of Cenquez Perry in August after a shooting at a Quitman apartment complex.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.