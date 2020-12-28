Police: Woman dead after driving into Apalachicola River

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Chattahoochee, Florida say an elderly woman is dead after driving off of a landing, into the Apalachicola River.

Officials are not releasing the woman’s identity until relatives can be notified.

Chattahoochee Police say it happened Sunday just before 1 p.m. An officer on the scene found the car bobbing in the water.

That officer managed to break out the back windshield, but the water was dark and he could not see or feel the driver.

Divers were called in later and discovered the woman’s body in the vehicle.

An autopsy was set for this morning, but Chattahoochee Police say it appears this was an accident.

The water was high at the time and there was no evidence she had hit the brakes before reaching the river.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.