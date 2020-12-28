Advertisement

Police: Woman dead after driving into Apalachicola River

This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly investigating a discovered body.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Chattahoochee, Florida say an elderly woman is dead after driving off of a landing, into the Apalachicola River.

Officials are not releasing the woman’s identity until relatives can be notified.

Chattahoochee Police say it happened Sunday just before 1 p.m. An officer on the scene found the car bobbing in the water.

That officer managed to break out the back windshield, but the water was dark and he could not see or feel the driver.

Divers were called in later and discovered the woman’s body in the vehicle.

An autopsy was set for this morning, but Chattahoochee Police say it appears this was an accident.

The water was high at the time and there was no evidence she had hit the brakes before reaching the river.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee
Child shot in Tallahassee shooting
Small child injured in Tallahassee shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
A Saturday evening vehicle crash in Liberty County has left one man dead, the Florida Highway...
FHP reports fatal crash in Liberty County
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 27, 2020

Latest News

Florida State plays Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday, December 12.
Seminoles move up three spots in AP Top 25 poll
Anthony Oppenheimer to serve nine months in jail for Andrew Coffey's death
Fraternity brother enters plea in deadly FSU hazing case
Local community leaders react to VP Elect Kamala Harris
FSU experts weigh in on Kamala Harris election
This viewer photo shows authorities gathered by the river in Chattahoochee, possibly...
Police investigating along Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee