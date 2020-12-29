Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a much warmer late December afternoon than the recent Christmas chill. Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday night with lows in the middle 40s inland to near 50 near the coast. The sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

More cloud cover will be observed compared to recent days with temperatures forecast to be above average for late December with a high in the mid 70s inland with a southeasterly breeze. That wind flow will introduce more moisture into the viewing area, priming the atmosphere for better rain chances starting Thursday.

A center of low pressure is forecast to develop off the coast of Texas by Thursday morning and move northeastward through the rest of the week. A cold front will move into the Southeast and increase rain chances for the viewing area starting Thursday, but the better odds for the heaviest rain will likely be Friday morning. A good chance of rain will stick around for New Year’s Day into Saturday as the front will be slow to move out. Rain chances are expected to decrease Sunday. The first full week of 2021 will start off with sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.