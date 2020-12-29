Advertisement

FAMU ROTC Rattler Battalion nationally recognized by 6th Brigade Headquarters

Florida A&M University’s ROTC Rattler Battalion program was recently nationally recognized by the 6th Brigade Headquarters in Savannah, Ga.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s ROTC Rattler Battalion program was recently nationally recognized by the 6th Brigade Headquarters in Savannah, Ga.

The Rattler Battalion achieved its commissioning goal for the class of 2020, placing in the Top Five out of 39 college and universities that met the commissioning mission.

The battalion produced 21 new army lieutenants, smashing their goal of 15 cadets.

The program tied with Jackson State University as the top-ranked ROTC units in the medium-sized battalion category among universities.

