Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s distribution plan for this week’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Thanks to our state’s strong partnership with the federal government and Florida hospitals, more than 146,000 individuals have been vaccinated in Florida, including front-line health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and individuals 65 and older,” Gov. DeSantis said in the press release.

This week, Florida is set to receive 127,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. 93,900 of these doses will be distributed to hospitals and county health departments that haven’t yet received any doses.

The remaining 33,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be sent to 54 hospitals that have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, Florida is set to receive 118,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will be used to administer the second dose at the original five pilot hospitals and long-term care facilities in Broward and Pinellas Counties, who received their first dose through Florida Department of Health and Florida National Guard strike teams.

All 67 Florida counties will have received doses of the vaccine by the end of the week, according to the press release.

“Hospital partners have been a critical part of this vaccination effort to date and hospital CEOs are sharing tremendous progress within their communities,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare expressed their gratitude toward Gov. DeSantis’ plan for vaccine deployment.

“We are eternally grateful to Governor DeSantis and his leadership team for the quick deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in our community,” said President & CEO of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Mark O’Bryant. “We received 6,700 doses which allowed us to expand our distribution plans beyond our colleagues to include physician practices, community clinics and other healthcare partners, as well as our neighboring rural hospitals. Deploying the vaccine as quickly as possible to those who need it most will, most importantly, save lives, but it also grants us the hope of a world free of COVID-19.”

A full list of hospitals that have received the vaccine can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.